Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

A spokeswoman for Youngkin confirmed Tuesday that Ann McLean had resigned from the board...
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War.

A spokeswoman for Youngkin confirmed to Richmond TV station WRIC Tuesday that Ann McLean had resigned from the board effective Monday.

McLean had criticized the push to remove Confederate monuments and in an interview after her appointment had defended secession by the Southern states.

Those and other remarks drew widespread criticism from Democrats. Porter says the governor was in disagreement with McLean’s prior comments.

McLean did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Wednesday.

