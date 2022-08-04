ACPS getting rid of its virtual school, expanding online courses available

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fully virtual learning will not be an option for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County this academic year.

Albemarle Co. Public Schools had been planning on limiting who could enroll in its virtual school, but says families weren’t too interested.

“We’ve actually had so much desire and interest from families and having students back in person that our virtual school enrollments are actually quite low,” Helen Dunn with ACPS said.

Dunn says that doesn’t mean the district is doing away with virtual learning, though.

“We thought, ‘Let’s offer some of these classes,’” she said. “People can continue to learn online, if that’s a way that really benefits them for their instruction.”

ACPS is expanding the number of classes that can be taken virtually.

“Rather than holding virtual school the way we did last year, we’re actually pivoting those students who still would like to have classes online, and having them sign up through their base school,” Dunn said.

It is a similar story with Charlottesville City Schools: Not enough students signed up for a virtual school. CCS students will have options through Virtual Virginia, an online education plan.

Students can still remain virtual in some form, it’s what benefits their own learning style.

“We really understand that students learn differently, and that offering options and choices for students is how they best learn,” Dunn said.

Dunn says she hopes students advocate for themselves if virtual learning is something they want.

