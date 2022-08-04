California man cited after TSA finds loaded gun in carry-on at Richmond airport

This is the 11th gun caught at the airport this year.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration said a California man was cited after officers found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport.

TSA officers stopped him after his bag triggered the security alarm at the X-ray unit.

Airport police were alerted, confiscated the gun and cited the man.

“In addition to being cited by the police, this individual also is facing a stiff Federal financial civil penalty, which could run into the thousands of dollars,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Airports are crowded with travel volume as high as it has been since the start of the pandemic and bringing guns and other prohibited items to a security checkpoint slows down the line for everyone.”

Officials said the handgun was loaded with nine bullets.

This is the 11th gun caught at the airport this year.

