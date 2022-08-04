Dayton, Harrisonburg police hosting Muddler

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Dayton Police Department and the Harrisonburg Police Foundation are once again partnering to host The Muddler, a 4-mile muddy adventure & obstacle course run all throughout the Town of Dayton.

The event is this Saturday, August 6. “Muddlers” will encounter a variety of obstacles and terrain, including a giant water slide, mud pits, wall climbs, creek runs and more. To change things up for the 10th year, the course will be run backward.

The fun all starts at Dove Park, where the opening ceremony will be at 7:45 am. The start/finish area will be just behind Dove Park in the Koogler Field.

All of the proceeds from this year’s event will support the Town of Dayton Police Department, the City of Harrisonburg Police Foundation, and Bridgewater College’s John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Student Support Fund.

