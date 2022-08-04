Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans can get some fresh air and spend time in nature without opening their wallets on Thursday.

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, Aug. 4 is a free entrance day for all National Park Service sites.

The act passed in 2020, and National Park officials say it expands recreational opportunities on public lands.

Although there is no charge to get into most of these parks, there are fees for certain activities, including boat launches and camping, that you’ll still have to pay.

More information is available on the National Parks Service website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880...
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
Josiah played many sports and attended Staunton High School.
Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams
Rahkell Brown, April Brown, and Khadiea Campbell all of Waynesboro turned themselves into the...
Waynesboro PD charges 3 in shooting incident
File image - WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Mt. Solon, victim identified
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

Latest News

Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo Wednesday night.
Fiona’s a big sister! Bibi gives birth at the Cincinnati Zoo
Amelia Dean is seen at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the...
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand...
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly two years after miscarriage