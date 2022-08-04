Heat and humidity continue

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy for the evening with an isolated shower or storm. Warm with temperatures around 80. Plenty of clouds taking over late in the evening and into the overnight. Very warm and humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Keeping the clouds around for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms flaring up. An isolated strong to severe storm possible with damaging winds the main threat. Any storm will have heavy rainfall so localized flooding is also a concern. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Warm in the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Scattered showers and storms continuing into the evening but decreasing in coverage. Only an isolated shower or storm left overnight. Very warm and very humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures into the 70s. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon with more scattered showers and storms developing. Any storm will have heavy rainfall so isolated flooding is a concern. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Most showers and storms wrapping up by sunset, with an isolated shower or storm lingering until around midnight. Warm and humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with a few showers and storms. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Very warm for the evening with temperatures in the 80s with any showers and storms dissipating. Decreasing clouds into the overnight. Warm and very humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Increasing clouds throughout the day as a few showers and storms arrive for the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with an isolated shower or storm before midnight. Warm and humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with a few showers and storms. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and storms sticking around for the evening and overnight. Warm and humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun throughout the day with scattered showers and storms and highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

