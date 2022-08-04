Page County Public Schools continues to lend a hand through Porch Visit program

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Schools is continuing to provide free meals and other supplies to families in need around the county through its Porch Visit program.

The program began in January of 2021 thanks to an innovation grant from No Kid Hungry and partnerships with local nonprofits like the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) and Healthy Families of Page County, as well as Page One Food Pantry and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“We currently have four regular porch visitors. They see somewhere between 50 and 60 families a week, each of our families does get a weekly visit with us. Over the course of the program, we’ve served over 80 families,” said Jenny Jefferies, Nutritional Services Supervisor for Page County Public Schools.

Any family with children in Page County is eligible for the weekly delivery of meals and other supplies, but the program goes beyond just feeding those in need.

“What our program has morphed into, especially as COVID has progressed, is a way for our community to come together and build each other up with those relationships and be able to supply our families with needed resources,” said Jefferies.

Through the program, PCPS has also been able to help connect those in need to other social service programs and resources.

“We have seen a great impact on our families that are participating. Sometimes we’ve had families that are having difficulty making connections or filling out paperwork or accessing available programs that they may not even realize exist,” said Jefferies.

Grant money from No Kid Hungry will allow PCPS to continue the program through the 2022-23 school year and the division hopes to find a way to keep it running beyond that.

“We’re looking ahead to how we can maintain this program past those funds. Whether that be through modifications to the way we operate the program or by seeking additional funding sources,” said Jefferies.

