Students and young adults explore potential career paths through BRCC summer program

By Noah Harrison
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Over a dozen high school and college-aged people from around Virginia got the chance to explore three potential career paths through a summer program hosted by Blue Ridge Community College and the Department of Aging and Rehabilitation Services.

The four-day camp showed students what welding and machining, transportation and logistics, and information technology programs can look like for them at the higher-education level.

“They got the chance to get information, as well as understand what educational requirements would be, and what the classroom setting would look like, as well as identify if this is a career option they would like to continue to explore,” DARS Rehabilitation Counselor Anna Starke said.

Campers gained hands-on experience this week and learned from industry professionals.

This was a pilot program for DARS and BRCC’s Pre-Employment Transition Services made possible through a three-year grant.

“From this year, we’re going to get to learn all the pros and all the things we need to adjust, so hopefully this program can get larger and continue to be successful,” Starke said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image - WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Mt. Solon, victim identified
At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880...
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
The incidents reportedly occurred the night of July 28, 2022, into the morning of July 29, 2022.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins
Sen. Mark Warner
Virginia lawmakers raise possible consequences of killing al-Qaida leader
Rahkell Brown, April Brown, and Khadiea Campbell all of Waynesboro turned themselves into the...
Waynesboro PD charges 3 in shooting incident

Latest News

Church collects donations for flood victims
Local church collects donations from Kentucky flood survivors
Overnight Forecast 8-3-22
Overnight Forecast 8-3-22
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police said they were...
Federal court to take over alleged Richmond shooting plot case
Safety reminders this Summer Sun Safety Month
Safety reminders this Summer Sun Safety Month
Students and young adults explore potential career paths through BRCC summer program
Students and young adults explore potential career paths through BRCC summer program