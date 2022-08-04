Students and young adults explore potential career paths through BRCC summer program

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Over a dozen high school and college-aged people from around Virginia got the chance to explore three potential career paths through a summer program hosted by Blue Ridge Community College and the Department of Aging and Rehabilitation Services.

The four-day camp showed students what welding and machining, transportation and logistics, and information technology programs can look like for them at the higher-education level.

“They got the chance to get information, as well as understand what educational requirements would be, and what the classroom setting would look like, as well as identify if this is a career option they would like to continue to explore,” DARS Rehabilitation Counselor Anna Starke said.

Campers gained hands-on experience this week and learned from industry professionals.

This was a pilot program for DARS and BRCC’s Pre-Employment Transition Services made possible through a three-year grant.

“From this year, we’re going to get to learn all the pros and all the things we need to adjust, so hopefully this program can get larger and continue to be successful,” Starke said.

