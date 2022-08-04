Swine flu investigated after people sickened at WVa fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Health officials said they are investigating after several people developed a flu-like illness after working closely with pigs that exhibited respiratory symptoms and fever at a county fair.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test Tuesday.

The sample has been forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Confirmation.

The illnesses occurred at the Jackson County Fair. Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state’s health officer, says symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough or congestion usually show up one to three days after exposure to infected animal livestock.

