Swine flu investigated after people sickened at WVa fair

(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Health officials said they are investigating after several people developed a flu-like illness after working closely with pigs that exhibited respiratory symptoms and fever at a county fair.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test Tuesday.

The sample has been forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Confirmation.

The illnesses occurred at the Jackson County Fair. Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state’s health officer, says symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough or congestion usually show up one to three days after exposure to infected animal livestock.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880...
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
Josiah played many sports and attended Staunton High School.
Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams
Rahkell Brown, April Brown, and Khadiea Campbell all of Waynesboro turned themselves into the...
Waynesboro PD charges 3 in shooting incident
File image - WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Mt. Solon, victim identified
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
(FILE)
UVA Cancer Center receives $5.75M to battle rare blood cancers
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting its first flu-associated pediatric death of the...
VDH reports first pediatric flu death for 2021-22 season
After recent years have brought health concerns to many households, it’s time to make sure...
CSHD give back-to-school immunization advice