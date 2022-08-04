Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - With their noses leading the way, two beagles took off across the yard, exploring almost every blade of grass.

And while the dogs appeared right at home, they didn’t start out in the Franklin County countryside.

“This is Daisy, which we got in 2020 on my first visit to the Envigo facility,” said Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County). This is Dixie, the 2021 beagle that we got on my second and last visit to the Envigo facility. They’re the newest members of our family, and we love them.”

At the time, the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia was still selling animals for research and testing.

Stanley had introduced legislation that would have put the facility out of business and he toured the operation at the request of another lawmaker.

He met Daisy in a loading bay.

“I stuck my hand, ignoring the other people, in through the cage, and this dog put her head in my hand, and I turned and looked at them and said ‘This dog is not being experimented on. How much for this dog?”

After bringing Daisy, and later Dixie, home to his family, Stanley said there was a period of adjustment that required plenty of patience.

“They’re not used to being outside of a cage. They weren’t used to the feel of grass under their feet. And they were very skittish,” Stanley said. “And so you have to take a lot of time with these animals to acclimate them to their new lives.”

Laura Stanley said it’s been worth it.

“Just to watch them become puppies and dogs, and experience running in the grass, and just freedom has been a very rewarding experience,” she said.

And the Stanleys say they’re happy Daisy and Dixie helped to blaze a trail for the thousands of other beagles now looking for their new home.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880...
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
Former clients and employees of Salem said he often failed to provide adequate care for animals...
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
Josiah played many sports and attended Staunton High School.
Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

Latest News

Bergton Volunteer Fire Dept. to celebrate 35th anniversary
Bergton Volunteer Fire Dept. to celebrate 35th anniversary
If you don’t answer the phone, they are leaving the citizen a message that they need...
Scammers calling, pretending to be deputies to get information, ACSO says
The driver of the BMW was charged with driving under the influence.
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Diapers donated to the Undercover Pantry at Riverside Family Support in Harrisonburg
Undercover Pantry providing Valley families with diapers, feminine hygiene products
Drivers will still be able to travel eastbound on East Market Street from Main Street to...
Waterline work closes portion of East Market Street