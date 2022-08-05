20-Yard Dash: Stuarts Draft

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft has been one of the most consistently successful teams in the Shenandoah Valley over the last few seasons.

The Cougars are working to build on strong performances over the last three campaigns. In 2019 and during the 2021 spring season, Stuarts Draft finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up. Last fall, Stuarts Draft lost to Central in the Region 2B Championship game to cap off a 9-3 season.

“We’ve always been a very competitive team,” said Stuarts Draft senior quarterback/outside linebacker Fannon Vance. “We’ve always competed to the top of our ability.”

The 2022 squad will likely rely on a deep group of lineman on both sides of the ball. Junior Jailynd Gray is a player to watch along the offensive and defensive line.

“I think our most depth is up front on both sides of the ball,” said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. “To me, the lines are the most important positions on the field so we’re gonna lean on them as much as possible.”

Stuarts Draft - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at William Monroe

9/2 - vs. Waynesboro*

9/16 - vs. Greenbrier East (WV)

9/23 - at James River (Buchanan)

9/30 - at Luray

10/7 - at Staunton*

10/14 - vs. Buffalo Gap*

10/21 - vs. Wilson Memorial*

10/28 - vs. Fort Defiance*

11/4 - at Riverheads*

*Shenandoah District Opponent

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.