20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro High School football team continues to trend in a positive direction.

The Little Giants engineered a remarkable turnaround in 2021 and will look to continue building on that success this fall. After back-to-back winless season in 2018 & 2019, Waynesboro ended its losing streak with a victory during the 2021 spring campaign before earning five wins and advancing to the playoffs last fall.

“Looking forward to taking another step forward this fall,” said Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis. “I think it gave a lot of these guys that are coming back, kind of a measuring stick of what we need to do.”

Jarvis has been instrumental in the program turnaround. He took over as head coach prior to the 2021 spring season. The Little Giants have seen increased participation in the program after struggling with roster numbers in 2019 when Waynesboro had to forfeit a game near the end of the season due to lack of available players.

“It’s just building a team. In the locker room it’s different, the atmosphere is different,” said Waynesboro senior quarterback Blake Jones. “But everybody has bonded in the offseason, which is really good.”

Jones returns as the starting quarterback and he’s joined in the backfield by dynamic running back Ryan Barbour, who is one of the top offensive skill position players in the Shenandoah Valley. Senior Taylin Henderson anchors the offensive and defensive line for the Little Giants.

“It’s entirely different,” said Henderson. “It feels like a whole different school, whole different program. Our community, our students, even our players, they’re back on our side, ready to win games.”

Waynesboro - 2022 Season

8/26 - vs. Riverheads*

9/2 - vs. Stuarts Draft*

9/9 - at Fort Defiance*

9/16 - vs. Wilson Memorial*

9/23 - vs. Staunton*

9/30 - at Buffalo Gap*

10/14 - vs. Rockbridge County

10/21 - vs. Spotswood

10/28 - vs. Turner Ashby

11/4 - at Broadway

*Shenandoah District Opponent

