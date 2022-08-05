20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro

20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro (2022)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro High School football team continues to trend in a positive direction.

The Little Giants engineered a remarkable turnaround in 2021 and will look to continue building on that success this fall. After back-to-back winless season in 2018 & 2019, Waynesboro ended its losing streak with a victory during the 2021 spring campaign before earning five wins and advancing to the playoffs last fall.

“Looking forward to taking another step forward this fall,” said Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis. “I think it gave a lot of these guys that are coming back, kind of a measuring stick of what we need to do.”

Jarvis has been instrumental in the program turnaround. He took over as head coach prior to the 2021 spring season. The Little Giants have seen increased participation in the program after struggling with roster numbers in 2019 when Waynesboro had to forfeit a game near the end of the season due to lack of available players.

“It’s just building a team. In the locker room it’s different, the atmosphere is different,” said Waynesboro senior quarterback Blake Jones. “But everybody has bonded in the offseason, which is really good.”

Jones returns as the starting quarterback and he’s joined in the backfield by dynamic running back Ryan Barbour, who is one of the top offensive skill position players in the Shenandoah Valley. Senior Taylin Henderson anchors the offensive and defensive line for the Little Giants.

“It’s entirely different,” said Henderson. “It feels like a whole different school, whole different program. Our community, our students, even our players, they’re back on our side, ready to win games.”

Waynesboro - 2022 Season

8/26 - vs. Riverheads*

9/2 - vs. Stuarts Draft*

9/9 - at Fort Defiance*

9/16 - vs. Wilson Memorial*

9/23 - vs. Staunton*

9/30 - at Buffalo Gap*

10/14 - vs. Rockbridge County

10/21 - vs. Spotswood

10/28 - vs. Turner Ashby

11/4 - at Broadway

*Shenandoah District Opponent

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880...
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
Josiah played many sports and attended Staunton High School.
Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams
Rahkell Brown, April Brown, and Khadiea Campbell all of Waynesboro turned themselves into the...
Waynesboro PD charges 3 in shooting incident
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
File image - WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Mt. Solon, victim identified

Latest News

20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro (2022)
20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro (2022)
Results from the Valley Baseball League and RCBL playoffs.
Valley Baseball League & RCBL Playoffs Scoreboard
VBL & RCBL Playoffs (August 3, 2022)
VBL & RCBL Playoffs (August 3, 2022)
The James Madison football team held its first official practice of the 2022 season Wednesday...
JMU football opens preseason camp