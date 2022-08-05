Bergton Volunteer Fire Dept. to celebrate 35th anniversary

Bergton Volunteer Fire Dept. to celebrate 35th anniversary
Bergton Volunteer Fire Dept. to celebrate 35th anniversary(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERGTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Bergton Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the community to celebrate its 35th anniversary Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. on the Bergton Fair Grounds at 18140 Crab Run Road, Bergton, VA 22811

Bring the family for face painting, fishing game, craft table, touch-a-truck, fire safety booth, bounce house, relays, displays, and giveaways. There will also be a Pie-a-Firefighter in the Face event.

Guest appearances include Smokey Bear, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service.

If available, the Air Care helicopter will land. Attendees can also feast at Fat Boys BBQ & the Sweet Spot Dessert Food Trucks.

There will be a 4 p.m. ceremony honoring lifetime and 10+ year members. For more on the department, check out the Facebook page.

