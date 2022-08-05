Community members take special delivery to the Pringle House

By Noah Harrison
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Brent Berry Food Drive partnered with the Harrisonburg Police Department, Salvation Army, and members of the community to deliver goods and support to JP Pringle’s House once again.

People from around the city raised around $80,000 to build the Pringle House the ground up after JP lost his home to fire damage last August. Now, they are stocking it with items to turn his house into a home.

They delivered a chest freezer, a recliner, food, cleaning supplies, fire extinguishers, shoes, and home decor. Many say they are just giving back to a man who does a lot for the community.

“He’s fixed kids’ bicycles,” Bucky Berry, a Harrisonburg resident, recalled. “He picks up trash. JP is a fixer in the community. He’s like the Northeast mayor.”

Gary Stiteler, a board member of the Salvation, remembered meeting JP while he was shoveling snow at a local church.

“He’s a wonderful guy. He does a lot for the community, and the community is finally giving back to him,” Stiteler said.

Pringle moved into his home last month and only has one word to describe how he has felt through this whole experience.

“I feel good today...overflowed,” Pringle said.

Stiteler said he has been most impressed with the heart of the people in Harrisonburg.

“It’s a very giving area. Being part of the Salvation Army, I’ve become aware that people come forward and help others so much here in the Valley, and I don’t think you can find that in other big cities,” he said.

Berry and Stiteler agree that this will not be the last time they support JP.

“It’s going to be a one-time a month deal. This isn’t a one-time deal,” Berry said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880...
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
Josiah played many sports and attended Staunton High School.
Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams
Former clients and employees of Salem said he often failed to provide adequate care for animals...
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 8-4-22
Overnight Forecast 8-4-22
Virginia BMP Cost-Share program gets historic amount of funding
Virginia BMP Cost-Share program gets historic amount of funding
Community members take special delivery to the Pringle House
Community members take special delivery to the Pringle House
The BMP Cost-Share program is now funded through the state
Virginia BMP Cost-Share program gets historic amount of funding