Community members take special delivery to the Pringle House

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Brent Berry Food Drive partnered with the Harrisonburg Police Department, Salvation Army, and members of the community to deliver goods and support to JP Pringle’s House once again.

People from around the city raised around $80,000 to build the Pringle House the ground up after JP lost his home to fire damage last August. Now, they are stocking it with items to turn his house into a home.

They delivered a chest freezer, a recliner, food, cleaning supplies, fire extinguishers, shoes, and home decor. Many say they are just giving back to a man who does a lot for the community.

“He’s fixed kids’ bicycles,” Bucky Berry, a Harrisonburg resident, recalled. “He picks up trash. JP is a fixer in the community. He’s like the Northeast mayor.”

Gary Stiteler, a board member of the Salvation, remembered meeting JP while he was shoveling snow at a local church.

“He’s a wonderful guy. He does a lot for the community, and the community is finally giving back to him,” Stiteler said.

Pringle moved into his home last month and only has one word to describe how he has felt through this whole experience.

“I feel good today...overflowed,” Pringle said.

Stiteler said he has been most impressed with the heart of the people in Harrisonburg.

“It’s a very giving area. Being part of the Salvation Army, I’ve become aware that people come forward and help others so much here in the Valley, and I don’t think you can find that in other big cities,” he said.

Berry and Stiteler agree that this will not be the last time they support JP.

“It’s going to be a one-time a month deal. This isn’t a one-time deal,” Berry said.

