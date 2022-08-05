EMU names first female athletic director

Carrie Bert
Carrie Bert(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Carrie Bert has been named the first female athletic director in the history of Eastern Mennonite University.

For the past two years, Bert served as the Royals’ assistant athletic director, where she was the highest-ranked woman in the athletic department.

In June, Bert was named Interim Athletic Director of the University. Now, she replaces former Athletic Director Dave King, who recently retired after 14 years of leading the department.

“I am excited and humbled at the opportunity to lead a program that has been formational for me in so many ways,” Bert said in a press release shared by EMU.

Bert has a long history with the Royals. She was a standout volleyball player at EMU and ranks fifth in program history with 293 career blocks. She also excelled in the classroom, graduating with a liberal arts degree and elementary school licensure with coaching and music minors.

Bert is the fifth female athletic director in the 16-member Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

