Heavy rain in storms brings flooding concerns through weekend

A nearby front will lead to unsettled weather through the weekend. Scattered storms with heavy rain bring localized flooding concerns.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms arrive in the afternoon. Storms will not be widespread, but this is our more active day in terms of storm and shower coverage. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, with damaging winds the main threat. Any storm will have heavy rainfall so localized flooding is also a concern.

Scattered showers and storms continue into the evening but decrease in coverage and turn spotty. Only an isolated shower or storm will be left overnight.

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds for the afternoon with more scattered showers and storms developing. Any storm will have heavy rainfall so isolated flooding is a concern, especially for areas that have already seen rainfall.

Most showers and storms will be wrapping up by sunset, with an isolated shower or storm lingering until around midnight.

Make sure to have a way to get weather alerts.

Daily hit or miss storms (WHSV) (whsv)

Heavy rainfall may cause creeks and streams to rise, so here are some important reminders with heavy rain and storms:

Turn around, don’t drown.

Do not attempt to drive through flooding roadways.

When thunder roars, go indoors.

Flooding Safety (WHSV) (whsv)

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.