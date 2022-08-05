More daily showers and storms

FRIDAY: Warm in the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms continuing into the evening before sunset. Only an isolated shower or storm left after sunset and into the overnight. Cloudy throughout the night with patchy fog developing late in the evening and overnight. Very warm and humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon with more scattered showers and storms. Any storm will have heavy rainfall so isolated flooding is a concern. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Most showers and storms wrapping up by around sunset, with an isolated shower or storm lingering into the overnight. Very warm and humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Scattered showers and storms before sunset, turning isolated heading into the overnight. Decreasing clouds throughout the night. Warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Increasing clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Most if not all places staying dry. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds for the evening with an isolated shower or storm before midnight. Clear skies after midnight. Warm and humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and storms sticking around for the evening and overnight. Partly cloudy, warm, and humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun throughout the day with scattered showers and storms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Scattered showers and storms continuing into the evening and overnight. Warm and humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A very warm afternoon with lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s with some clouds. Temperatures falling into the 70s for the evening and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

