Scammers calling, pretending to be deputies to get information, ACSO says

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Citizens in Augusta County are getting calls from 540-997-3149, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The person calling from this number is identifying themselves as Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

If you don’t answer the phone, they are leaving the citizen a message that they need information from them, and to call them back.

When you call the phone number back, there is a recording, similar to what our recording is when you call our non-emergency number, saying this is the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, and gives you a list of options to select.

When you call the number back, the person that answers the phone sounds very believable. This is not the real Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will not call you and ask you to give money to get out of warrants, tell you that you will be arrested if you don’t pay a certain amount of money, tell you to purchase gift cards, ask you for money for bond, banking account information, or any kind money rendered in lieu of getting arrested.

The non-emergency number for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is 540-245-5333. If you get a call from 540-997-3149, or anything similar, and the person says they are with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, simply hang up the phone.

