Study: COVID-19 may be linked to increase in head and neck infections in kids

One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.
One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks an increase in complicated head and neck infections in children may be linked to COVID-19.

The agency started investigating the matter after a children’s hospital in Michigan saw a 236% increase in cases between 2020 and 2022.

Most of these infections were among children under the age of 12 who recently had COVID-19.

One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.

Symptoms include headache, confusion and irritability.

Extreme cases could lead to brain damage or death.

The infections are relatively rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880...
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
Former clients and employees of Salem said he often failed to provide adequate care for animals...
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
Josiah played many sports and attended Staunton High School.
Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
View from the train looking west of Staunton
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Augusta County crash
I-81 crash in Augusta County causing delays
FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans...
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
‘What recession?’: US employers add 528,000 jobs in July