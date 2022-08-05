Undercover Pantry providing Valley families with diapers, feminine hygiene products

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a study from the diaper brand Huggies and the National Diaper Brand Network, 30% of moms reported increased stress and depression levels due to a lack of diapers.

Riverside Family Support in Harrisonburg implemented their Undercover Pantry program earlier this year to ease the burden for families in the Valley and provide not only diapers and other childcare items, but also menstrual products.

“When doing budgets or things like that we were realizing like specifically for single moms that menstrual products and diapers were not something that was easily budgeted in,” Riverside Family Support Director Carrie Landis said.

Riverside’s focus is biological reunification and keeping kids with their families. Landis explained the Undercover Pantry is just one facet of achieving that goal.

“Most of our families just really want to be stable, and they’re working so hard, and they’re utilizing all of the community resources and utilizing all the benefits that exist. And so our hope was that by creating this it would just be one more step towards stability for the families in our community,” Landis said.

Landis and other staff at Riverside hope to expand The Undercover Pantry program into Augusta County next month.

More specific details on requested donation items can be found on Riverside’s website, and any physical donations can be dropped off at their office at 420 East Market Street in Harrisonburg.

