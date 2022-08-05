United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ happening this weekend

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - United Way kicked off its Stuff the Bus summer school supplies campaign on Friday.

Now through Sunday volunteers will be collecting donations at local Walmarts.

“It continues to be important just so kids have the tools that they need to be able to participate in school,” Jo Benjamin, director of community impact for United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, said.

Benjamin said Stuff the Bus is a way to help out the students and teachers in the community.

“We know that there may be a lot of families struggling right now to make ends meet so having to pay for school supplies is another added item that pops up this time of year, so for us to be able to donate these out to the schools allows those families to use that money for other things in their budget,” Benjamin said.

All the items donated to Stuff the Bus go to schools in the area where they are donated.

“We’ve also added gift cards on to the shopping list this year and that could be a gift card to any store or any amount,” Benjamin said.

Members of the Kiwanis Club were at the Walmart on John Wayland Highway in Rockingham County Friday helping collect donations.

“The main focus of the Kiwanis Club is to help children so this is perfect for our mission,” Pam Miller with the Kiwanis CLub said.

However, United Way is still in need of volunteers for this weekend.

”There are slots still open at Dayton and Timberville specifically and so if folks are looking to come out and help out that is one way to get involved and we always appreciate that,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin said they will be at Harrisonburg Walmarts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the remainder of the weekend.

”Just like to give a helping hand and reach out to the community in some ways it really needs to make sure kids get what they need for school, it’s been a challenge but we’re pulling through,” Elliot Reedy with the Kiwanis Club said.

United Way is in need of specific items:

Dry erase markers

Colored pencils

#2 pencils

Pens

Markers

Crayons

Glue Sticks

Pocket folders

Composition notebooks

Spiral notebooks

Tissues

Gift Cards

