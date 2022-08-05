VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Rd. a mile and a half...
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Rd. a mile and a half north of Quicks Mill Rd.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Rd. a mile and a half north of Quicks Mill Rd.

A 2006 Honda Civic was traveling north on Limestone Rd. when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, police say.

The driver, 36-year-old Wallace L. Blackwell of Mount Sidney, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A 12-year-old male, an 11-year-old female and an eight-year-old male were all transported to the University of Virginia Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. All were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

