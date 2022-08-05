VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Wednesday, August 3 at 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Rd).

Troopers say a 1997 Mercury Villager was traveling west on Route 765 when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Mercury attempted a left turn onto Route 42, it collided with a northbound 2008 BMW 328I. The BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Mercury, 71-year-old Gerald L. Will of Hinton, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Mercury, 78-year-old Jean E. Will of Hinton, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the BMW, a 17-year-old male of Harrisonburg, suffered minor injuries due to the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the BMW, a 17-year-old male of Rockingham, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Massanutten Technical Center Assistant Director Chris Dalton released a statement regarding Will’s passing:

“Jerry Will was a beloved member of the MTC Family. He spent close to 2 decades here as our Collision Repair instructional assistant, and wore many hats throughout the years. He will be deeply missed, and was an irreplaceable asset to our school and community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time.”

The driver of the BMW was charged with driving under the influence. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.