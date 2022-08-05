Waterline work closes portion of East Market Street

Drivers will still be able to travel eastbound on East Market Street from Main Street to...
Drivers will still be able to travel eastbound on East Market Street from Main Street to Federal Street, where they can turn north toward Elizabeth Street or south toward Water Street.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Utilities will began work Friday morning to relocate a waterline and replace a manhole along East Market Street in the Downtown area, causing a stretch of roadway to temporarily close.

Crews were doing prep work ahead of Monday. The road has reopened as of late Friday morning.

The portion that was previously closed and will be closed to thru traffic is on East Market Street between Federal and Mason streets.

Drivers will still be able to travel eastbound on East Market Street from Main Street to Federal Street, where they can turn north toward Elizabeth Street or south toward Water Street.

However, drivers will be unable to reach Main Street from Mason Street using westbound East Market Street when crews are working in the area. An additional closure, on South Federal Street from East Market Street to the alleyway before East Water Street, will be in place toward the end of the project.

The project seeks to rebuild a manhole originally created in 1870, and relocate a waterline to a more secure location.

Additionally, crews will seek to repair a sewer line that is allowing groundwater into the system, thus addressing the City’s infiltration and inflow reduction goals. Businesses along this stretch of East Market Street will remain open and be accessible while the project takes.

Some properties on East Market Street between Mason and Community streets may experience a temporary water service outage during this project, and City staff will work to alert area properties in that case. Staff anticipates the project will end on Aug. 19, weather-permitting.

