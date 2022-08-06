Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville

Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman
Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first black-owned brewery in the Charlottesville area is coming soon.

After making his first batch in his mother’s kitchen in 2017, founder and head-brewer of Neon Culture Brewing, Corey Hoffman, is bringing his unique, non-traditional craft beers to the Charlottesville community in a way that is inspired by his culture.

“With a lot of our beers, the way I want to set it up is that the first couple of beers we release will be like a ‘side A,’ and the next couple we do will be like a ‘side B.’ Each one will have a theme and be like a mix-tape in a way, and I think that will keep our stuff really fresh and different,” Hoffman said.

Neon Culture Brewing wants to show that the brewing industry is for everybody.

They are currently hosting fundraiser events and accepting donations from the community to get them closer to opening.

