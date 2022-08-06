Waynesboro holds seminar to support female athletes

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we enter another year of competitive sports, Waynesboro High School held its second annual seminar to help female athletes succeed on and off the playing field.

The event was designed to help high school student-athletes balance academics and athletics while maintaining their mental, physical, and emotional health. Student-athletes across the Valley were invited to attend.

Keynote speakers included multiple Waynesboro Hall of Famers, including Holly Rilinger, Lenise Mazyck, Jemise Diggs, and Taylor Sandidge.

Rilinger was the 1991 Girls Basketball Player of the Year and led the Little Giants to a state championship. She started her career at the University of Miami before transferring to James Madison University, where she finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer. After college, she played for the WNBA and now works as a fitness trainer and motivational speaker.

Mazyck earned her bachelor’s degree at JMU before attending USC for her master’s in social work. She is a licensed clinical social worker in Virginia and is the owner of Roots to Results Counseling, LLC.

Diggs was an All-District and All-Region two-sport athlete for Waynesboro. Her daughter, Sandidge, scored 1,000 career points for the Little Giants and helped lead the team to a state title. She continued her basketball career at UVA Wise, where she reached the 1,000-point mark in her junior year.

The webinar was organized by Waynesboro Head Girls Basketball Coach Skylar Napier, who emphasized the importance of supporting young female athletes as they cope with the pressures of social media.

“You’re going to have bumps in the road... in sports, in school, and in life. We just need to figure out how to deal with these moments,” said Napier. “Being a female athlete, you’re worried about your appearance, and you wonder whether you’re going to be accepted. We need to show these women that they are not by themselves.”

