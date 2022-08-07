Broadway hosts Junior League Baseball Southeast Regional

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, Broadway is hosting young baseball players for the Junior League Southeast Regional, where eight teams are competing for a spot in the World Series in Taylor, Michigan.

The tournament is played as a double elimination draw that culminates in the final game on Tuesday. After four days of play, Virginia and West Virginia teams remain undefeated.

For these young athletes, Junior League Baseball offers the chance to experience pressure in a competitive but supportive environment.

“All of them typically come to a breaking point because the pressure gets to them,” said Junior League Tournament Director Michael Thompson. ”I hope they’ll learn the value of teamwork and build from this experience.”

There are two more days left in the tournament, with the finals scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Broadway High School.

