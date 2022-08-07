Charlottesville, police have safety measures in place as Aug. 12th anniversary approaches

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says there are no specific, credible threats to connected to August 12.

“The safety and well being of every member of the Charlottesville community remains our top priority,” City Manager Michael Rogers said.

The city and the Charlottesville Police Department say they have safety and emergency measures in place.

“CPD is maintaining a status of heightened situational awareness and moderating chatter from intelligence sources to be prepared to increase available coverage downtown and parks which can be activated quickly in response to any pop up emergencies that might occur,” Rogers said.

Police will be partnering with other state authorities, as well.

“CPD is having ongoing communications with state and regional partners to prepare to quickly respond to any incidents,” Rogers said

Heather Heyer Way, which stretches across the Downtown Mall, will be blocked off to traffic from late Thursday, Aug. 11, until Sunday.

Heyer was murdered and dozens were injured when a man intentionally drove his car into people protesting the rally.

Knowing that August 12 is still a sensitive day for many, mental health services are available.

“Every member of the community has access to the Community Mental Health Wellness Coalition’s behavioral health crisis phone number, should they need assistance and support,” Rogers said.

Charlottesville will provide more information, if needed, as the date gets closer.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce 100 meteors per hour at its peak!
Most popular meteor shower peaks this week
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

Latest News

Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park...
SNP to host 6th Annual Night Sky Festival
Air3 enjoys the dog days of summer at EMU
Air3 enjoys the dog days of summer at EMU
(FILE)
Assoc. Prof. Valdez teaching UVA students about disability in contemporary society
At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving...
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,770 Tuesday