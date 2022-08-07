Daily showers and storms continue

SUNDAY: Very warm for the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Plenty of clouds with scattered showers and storms early, turning isolated before midnight. Some clouds for the overnight. Areas of patchy fog late in the overnight. Warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and areas of patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower or storm. With the one or two storms, there may be heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Very warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. An isolated shower or storm in the area until around sunset. Some clouds early but turning clear overnight. Warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Some clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few showers and storms for the evening until around midnight. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Very warm and humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. This will be out ahead of a cold front. Very warm and very humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Scattered showers and storms continue into the evening and overnight. Warm and very humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with an isolated shower. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A cold front will have passed by the morning. A very warm afternoon with humidity decreasing thanks to the frontal passage. Highs in the low to mid 80s with some clouds. An isolated shower or storm possible for the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 70s for the evening. Clear skies for the evening, turning partly cloudy after midnight. Mild with comfortable humidity overnight and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds for the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A beautiful summer day. A pleasant night and mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s!

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Very warm and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A pleasant night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s!

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.