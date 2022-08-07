Fans trade in food items for a ticket to the Salem Red Sox game

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Landscape Supply Inc organized a community food drive at the Salem Red Sox game on Sunday.

The first 500 fans were able to trade non-perishable food items for a ticket to the game. The organization said this is the biggest charitable drive they’ve ever organized in Roanoke County.

Community members donated the items that will be benefiting Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“But people like this show that they care about their community. They wanna make sure that there’s food in the hands of the people of Southwest Virginia and that we have a nutritious meal at that,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia Director of Marketing and Communication Wes Childress

So, people are actually able to eat a nutritious meal every single day. Organizers said they are thankful to all the community members who are helping make a difference.

