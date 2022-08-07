Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility.

Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care.

Now, it is looking for donations to help.

“So we are asking the community to help support the care of some of these animals,” Erika Proctor said. “That might be with monetary donations, that could be with puppy pads, or high-quality puppy food, puppy toys, cleaning products, paper towels, Clorox wipes, that kind of thing.”

Proctor also says all of the shelters in the area are full, but are still coming together to help each other.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire
The driver of the BMW was charged with driving under the influence.
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Anyone who regularly attends Bucks games has probably seen Jerry Will cooking his famous Buck...
Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Rd. a mile and a half...
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Former clients and employees of Salem said he often failed to provide adequate care for animals...
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react

Latest News

Former Michigan basketball standout releases autobiography
Former Michigan basketball standout releases autobiography
Illuminating Styles holds back to school event
Illuminating Styles in Crimora holds back to school event
Broadway hosts Junior League Baseball Southeast Regional
Broadway hosts Junior League Baseball Southeast Regional
Caroline Wakefield
Women in Sports: Caroline Wakefield
Women in Sports: Caroline Wakefield