Illuminating Styles in Crimora holds back to school event

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday was Illuminating Styles back to school event.

The salon and barber academy in Crimora has been holding this event for years.

Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade can get free haircuts and school supplies all while enjoying activities and refreshments.

While kids waited for a chair to open up in the salon they were enjoying two bounce houses outside.

Jolene, one of the students at Sunday’s back-to-school event said her favorite part was playing outside while waiting to get her hair cut.

Lakeisha Jones, a teacher at Katie Collins Middle School in Waynesboro, said this event has been important to the community for years. As a teacher, she appreciates Illuminating Styles helping families get ready to go back to school.

Maybe the best part of all, at least for the younger kids, was some of their favorite characters made an appearance at the event.

Cocomelon and members of Paw Patrol were there for all the kids to play with and have their pictures taken.

The bounce houses and characters were provided by We Love Inflatables, a company run by Elvira Ring, who was also inside doing hair for the event.

Information on Illuminating Styles salon and barber academy can be found here. For more information on bringing the fun to your next party, you can visit their website.

