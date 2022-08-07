IX Art Park participating in multi-site performative art exhibition

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-area artists and activists are responding to the Roe v. Wade reversal through their art.

Suppression is a multi-site performative exhibition. It is taking place Vault Virginia’s Lower Vault, Chroma, and soon at the IX Art Park.

Proceeds will go to the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund.

“They thought that this was all settled law, that women’s rights were not going to be compromised any longer. And here we are, again with this. So everybody’s pretty upset,” Co-curator Deborah McLeod said.

The art will be on display until through the month of August.

