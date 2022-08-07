Page County cleanup begins with newspaper tubes

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Cleaning up the county one newspaper tube at a time.

“For me, it had to begin with cleaning up Page County,” Jerry Carter, who is picking up the tubes said.

Carter is looking to spruce up the roadside by removing old newspaper tubes that aren’t used anymore.

“Recently due to economic reasons all of the newspapers that had home delivery routes in Page County had to stop offering home delivery service,” he said.

Carter used to deliver newspapers in Page County, but now that home delivery has stopped -- many of the newspaper tubes are just sitting on the roadside deteriorating.

He said the idea for this project came when a Page County resident asked the Washington Post to get her newspaper tube if home deliveries would not be made anymore.

“The practicality of someone coming from Washington D.C. to pull a tube out, so my son Chis pulled that tube out, and then I go that’s great we pulled one tube what about the other 600?” he said.

After talks with the newspapers, Carter was hired as an independent contractor to begin removing the tubes, but he said any money he makes will go back into other projects in Page County.

“I would only do it if I could find a way to take every dime that I would be paid and give it back to the community,” he said.

Carter, along with a few volunteers will be working this weekend to collect as many newspaper tubes as possible, but they could use some help.

Carter is working on a non-profit start-up called “1OfUs.Care”. He said they are not looking for people’s money; they’re looking for their time.

”The reality is Page County is over 300 square miles, and we can’t get to them all,” Carter said.

If you would like Carter and his crew to come to get your newspaper tube, email him at crystalcleardelivery@hotmail.com.

