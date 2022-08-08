20-Yard Dash: Riverheads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new era of Riverheads football begins in 2022.

Ray Norcross takes over as Riverheads head coach after previously serving as the defensive coordinator under former head coach Robert Casto. Norcross is a Riverheads alumnus who says he has been part of the program for nearly 50 years.

“I’ve had a lot of years trying to figure out exactly how I’d like to act as a head coach,” said Norcross. “I worked with a great one and I am probably similar to him.”

Norcross takes over a program that is not only one of the best in Virginia but perhaps in the entire country. The Gladiators own the nation’s longest current winning streak with 50 consecutive victories. Riverheads has won six straight VHSL Class 1 state championships.

“I think we’re going to have a tight-knit group but only time will tell,” said Norcross. “I think with the quality of the kids that we have coming back, we should be competitive.”

Riverheads has the top player in the Shenandoah Valley with running back/linebacker Cayden Cook-Cash. Cook-Cash is a potential Division I recruit who rushed for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns in last season’s state championship game.

Riverheads - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at Waynesboro*

9/2 - at Parry McCluer

9/9 - vs. Lord Botetourt

9/24 - vs. Tazewell (Saturday)

9/30 - at Westmoreland

10/7 - vs. Buffalo Gap*

10/14 - vs. Wilson Memorial*

10/21 - at Fort Defiance*

10/28 - at Staunton*

11/4 - vs. Stuarts Draft*

*Shenandoah District Opponent

