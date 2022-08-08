Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Vina del Mar, Chile. Britain’s Cabinet Office published Friday Dec. 27, 2019, the list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and also for her charitable work supporting cancer research.(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who starred in the film “Grease” and had several hit songs over her career, has died at the age of 73, her official Facebook page announced Monday.

Her husband, John Easterling, said in the post that she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the BMW was charged with driving under the influence.
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Anyone who regularly attends Bucks games has probably seen Jerry Will cooking his famous Buck...
Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Rd. a mile and a half...
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Former clients and employees of Salem said he often failed to provide adequate care for animals...
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
First responders set up a rappel line to provide initial medical treatment, then lifted him out.
SNP rangers rescue man who fell off a cliff

Latest News

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over nuclear plant attacks
FILE - Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in...
Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe