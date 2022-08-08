Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office going through active shooter training

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is making sure its prepared for one of the worst-case scenarios.

Deputies are taking part in week-long training to deal with the threat of an active shooter.

“Whether it’s a school, a public venue, a shopping mall, a movie theater, we’re seeing these incidents become much more broad, and they’re kind of affecting everything that we do everyday,” Sgt. Bill Mikolay said.

Drills got underway at the old Beverly Manor Elementary School Monday, August 8.

“We’re getting all of our patrol shifts, all of our criminal investigators are going to participate,” Mikolay said. “Just about everybody that works for the sheriff’s office is going to be in at some point this week.”

Between 60 and 80 deputies are going through the training.

“We’re training our deputies to have zero hesitation when they enter a school and face a threat that’s actively engaging students in our community or other citizens in other venues,” Mikolay said.

The training’s goal is to teach how to respond both from outside the scene and inside.

“Adrenaline is very hard to simulate in a training environment, but physical exertion kind of simulates some of the effects that we have with adrenaline. So we’re trying to get the physical activity up so that we can teach our deputies to revert to their training, and to have a clear mindset and clear decision making during stressful situations,” Mikolay said. “It’s always something that we have in the back of our minds. It’s always something we train on.”

