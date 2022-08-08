Former NBA player releases autobiography

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Michigan basketball standout and Detroit Pistons guard Wayman Britt has released a book detailing his journey on and off the court.

In 1972, Britt was a Class A All-State basketball player at Northern High School in Flint, Michigan. He went on to play at the University of Michigan, where he switched positions from guard to power forward. At 6′2, Britt consistently faced taller opponents on the national stage. However, he had a noteworthy college career, helping lead the Wolverines to the 1976 NCAA Championship finals.

Shortly after, Britt was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, where he lasted through the exhibition season. He briefly played with the Detroit Pistons but struggled as a professional athlete, so Britt stepped off the court to begin the next phase in his life.

Britt climbed the corporate ladder at Steelcase before spending time at Michigan National Bank - Central. In 2017, he was appointed the County Administrator/Controller for Kent County, Michigan. He re-engineered Kent County’s performance measurements program and received numerous leadership awards before retiring in 2021.

In May, Britt released an autobiography, Fulfilling the Dream: My Path to Leadership and Finding Purpose Through Serving Others. The book follows his path from high school student-athlete to government leader. The text is available on Amazon and can be purchased here.

