Most popular meteor shower peaks this week

The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce 100 meteors per hour at its peak!
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WHSV) - It’s a busy week up in the sky, and there are some events you don’t want to miss!

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 14 minutes of daylight. By August 15th, we will have 13 hours and 40 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 20 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 6:23 am to 6:29 am. Sunsets will still be later than 8 pm for now. The sunset moves from 8:17 pm to 8:09 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Aug 86:23 am8:17 pm13 hrs, 54 mins
Aug 96:24 am8:16 pm13 hrs, 52 mins
Aug 106:25 am8:15 pm13 hrs, 50 mins
Aug 116:26 am8:14 pm13 hrs, 48 mins
Aug 126:27 am8:13 pm13 hrs, 46 mins
Aug 136:28 am8:11 pm13 hrs, 43 mins
Aug 146:29 am8:10 pm13 hrs, 41 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

The International Space Station will not be viewable at any point this week due to the station passing during the daytime only.

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Full MoonAugust 11th, 9:35 pm
Third Quarter MoonAugust 19th, 12:36 am
New MoonAugust 27th, 4:17 pm
First Quarter MoonSeptember 3rd, 2:07 pm

Here’s what’s coming up...

LAST SUPERMOON OF 2022

On Thursday night, this month’s full moon will occur. The August full moon is commonly referred to as the Sturgeon Moon, but other names are used. The name “Sturgeon” comes from the name of the fish. August was a month that native tribes near the Great Lakes took the opportunity in catching sturgeon which is most common in August.

A few other common names include the “Green Corn Moon” or the “Grain Moon”. These names come from farmers as late summer signifies the beginning of harvest season.

This full moon will be at 9:36 pm Thursday night
This will be the fourth and final supermoon of the year after four consecutive months. (May, June, July, August)

The next supermoons will come in August 2023, when we will have a full moon on the first and last day of the month.

WHAT’S A SUPERMOON?

The moon’s distance orbiting Earth changes as the year progresses. A supermoon is when the Moon is closest to the Earth while the moon is full. This happens near the perigee, which is the closest point the moon is to Earth. The moon’s closest distance from the Earth is 226,000 miles and 253,000 miles at its farthest distance.

PERSEIDS METEOR SHOWER PEAKS

Friday overnight, the most popular meteor shower of the year will peak. This meteor shower is popular because it is very active. This meteor shower at its peak can produce up to 100 meteors per hour!

Not only does this meteor shower produce plenty of meteors, but the meteors also leave very bright persistent trails. A full moon will make these meteors harder to see with the glare. The best place to view the shower is in a rural area because the sky will be darker. City lights will just make the view more difficult. Simply just look up to see the meteor shower.

The Perseids Meteor Shower peaks Friday overnight
If you can’t see the meteor shower Friday overnight, any day between this Thursday and Sunday overnight should still produce a pretty good show. The Perseids meteor shower has been going on since July 17th and will run through August 26th.

