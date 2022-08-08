NC sheriff’s office puts AR-15s in schools in case of emergencies

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that they plan to equip school resources officers with AR-15 rifles and additional training to help improve securi
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS) - A North Carolina sheriff plans to equip school resource officers with AR-15 rifles as a safety measure.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood announced the plan to help improve security for Madison County Schools during a press conference in June, WHNS reports.

During the press conference, Harwood argued that we’ve seen that a deputy armed with a handgun is not always enough to stop certain situations. Because of this, he said he decided to arm every school resource officer with an AR-15 rifle with optics and accessories.

According to Harwood, all the rifles and accessories were bought using money donated by residents in Madison County.

Haywood explained that every officer will attend hours of extra tactical training with these rifles to ensure they are ready to use them. He added that each rifle will also be kept in a gun safe in an undisclosed location at each school.

Harwood said he is working with Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Weil Hoffman and the Board of Education to implement this new safety measure.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the BMW was charged with driving under the influence.
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Anyone who regularly attends Bucks games has probably seen Jerry Will cooking his famous Buck...
Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Rd. a mile and a half...
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Former clients and employees of Salem said he often failed to provide adequate care for animals...
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
First responders set up a rappel line to provide initial medical treatment, then lifted him out.
SNP rangers rescue man who fell off a cliff

Latest News

Actor Roger E. Mosley was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the...
‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Aug 8, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Aug 8, 2022
Morning Weather Forecast Aug 8
Morning Weather Forecast Aug 8
Sisters Lindsay and Jillian Wiener, 19 and 21, died in a fire at their family's summer rental...
Sisters killed in fire at family’s summer rental home