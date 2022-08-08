New animal rescue in Augusta County works to get pets out of shelters and into loving homes

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - 2020 was a great year for a lot of shelters in Virginia. Tons of people were looking to adopt a pet, but that’s not the case anymore and shelters are filling up.

A new nonprofit in the Augusta County area is working to help pets get out of the shelter and into their forever home.

PACK (Prevention Adoption Care Knowledge) Animal Alliance has two other locations in Virginia: one in Newport News and the other in Winchester.

The rescue was created with the ultimate goal of reducing the number of pets that are euthanized and finding them a loving home.

The rescue is working to do that in a number of ways. It plans to start up a spay and neuter program to reduce the number of unwanted litters in the area. It’s working with shelters all across the commonwealth to find adopters or foster homes, and volunteers also work with pet owners to help keep pets out of the shelter in the first place.

“We can fall on hard times, and veterinary bills can be unexpectedly expensive, so helping people with that, and also things like a pet food pantry, and ways to just help really good homes be able to still provide for their pets,” Stephanie Sprouse, President of PACK Animal Alliance, said.

Since this is a new rescue, PACK Animal Alliance could use your help, too. It can be opening your homes to foster a pet, volunteering time to help build up these programs, or donating money or pet supplies.

“{Fostering} is a really rewarding experience, especially when you can’t financially have another dog for a long period of time... But you can foster and get all that love and get all that experience with them, and also just help them find a home. It’s a really great way to directly save their life,” Sprouse explained.

Some common pet supplies that are always needed are blankets, beds, and dog food.

Right now, PACK has two dogs in its care that are looking for their forever homes: Tucker and Carson.

Carson is a 9-month-old black mouth cur mix.

“He’s an incredibly sweet dog. He’s good with dogs, cats, kids,” Sprouse said.

Tucker is described as a “very sweet pup.” Sprouse explained that he is a bit on the timid side and has some anxiety when his owners are not around.

“So, we’re looking for potentially a foster home that can be with him a bit more during the day, but we are also looking for his adoption home,” Sprouse said.

If you’re interested in adopting, fostering, or volunteering, you can check out PACK Animal Alliance on Facebook or at packaa.org.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.