Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.

The Route 11 Yard Crawl is a huge economic driver for the region. It’s a revenue generator for not only residents, but also for businesses and nonprofit organizations. The county and towns generate revenue through lodging, meals, and sales taxes.

Returning this year is the Yard Crawl Scavenger Hunt. By downloading the Free Traipse App and visiting 15 of the 43 businesses, participants have the opportunity to receive an official Yard Crawl t-shirt and be entered to win a $100 gas card. It’s free to participate and you can download the app here.

Visitors and local residents can find just about anything during the Crawl, including collectibles, treasures, antiques, back-to-school items, household items, books, furniture and more.

Several local businesses will also offer special discounts and sales to mark the event through the Route 11 Balloon Campaign. Businesses offering “Crawl Specials” will have large gold mylar balloons outside their business designating their participation.

Crawl specials may include sidewalk sales, half-price or BOGO free items, unique or dedicated “Crawl” food sales, giveaways, or drawings.

Safety is paramount during the Yard Crawl. Drivers are asked to be cautious of pedestrians crossing Route 11 throughout the day. Please pull completely off the road to park and do not block driveways.

The Route 11 Yard Crawl is a collaborative effort between Shenandoah County Tourism, the County Chamber, and the Towns of Strasburg, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson, New Market, Middletown, and Stephens City to market the event.

The Yard Crawl t-shirts are collectible items with a different color featured each year. The 2022 17th Yard Crawl t-shirt is a royal heather color.

Shirts are $15 and $20 based on size and are available at the following locations: Shenandoah Valley Flea Market in New Market, Route 11 Chips in Mount Jackson, The Flea Market and Edinburg Mill in Edinburg, The Strasburg Emporium, Travelers Treasures, Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, Main Street Classics in Stephens City, and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce office.

For more information on the Crawl, to include vendor spaces available, please visit www.Route11YardCrawl.org or call 540-459-2542.

