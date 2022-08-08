Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting

Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.(Waynesboro Police Department | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested 38-year-old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet on multiple alleged weapon offenses.

Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Osage Lane on August 5, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The officers started an investigation once arriving on the scene. They determined the identity of the alleged offender, Hampton Lamar Smith.

While the officers continued to investigate, they were alerted that Smith had returned to the location of the shooting. Officers were able to locate Smith and arrest him without incident on the following alleged offenses:

  • 18.2-308.2(Felony)- Knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.
  • 18.2-282(Misdemeanor)- Point, hold or brandish a firearm, an air or gas-operated weapon, or an object similar in appearance in such a manner so as to reasonably induce fear in the mind of another.
  • 18.2-56.1(Misdemeanor)- Recklessly handle a firearm so as to endanger life, limb, or property.
  • 18.2- 280(Misdemeanor)- Willfully discharge or cause to be discharged a firearm in a street in a city or town or in a place of public business or place of public gathering.

Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce 100 meteors per hour at its peak!
Most popular meteor shower peaks this week
The driver of the BMW was charged with driving under the influence.
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Anyone who regularly attends Bucks games has probably seen Jerry Will cooking his famous Buck...
Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Rd. a mile and a half...
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Former clients and employees of Salem said he often failed to provide adequate care for animals...
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react

Latest News

August marks about six months since the infant formula shortage began.
For many, the infant formula shortage persists
August 2003 heavy rain
The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Augusta County sheriff's deputies training.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office going through active shooter training