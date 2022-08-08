Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested 38-year-old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet on multiple alleged weapon offenses.

Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Osage Lane on August 5, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The officers started an investigation once arriving on the scene. They determined the identity of the alleged offender, Hampton Lamar Smith.

While the officers continued to investigate, they were alerted that Smith had returned to the location of the shooting. Officers were able to locate Smith and arrest him without incident on the following alleged offenses:

18.2-308.2(Felony)- Knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.

18.2-282(Misdemeanor)- Point, hold or brandish a firearm, an air or gas-operated weapon, or an object similar in appearance in such a manner so as to reasonably induce fear in the mind of another.

18.2-56.1(Misdemeanor)- Recklessly handle a firearm so as to endanger life, limb, or property.

18.2- 280(Misdemeanor)- Willfully discharge or cause to be discharged a firearm in a street in a city or town or in a place of public business or place of public gathering.

Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. There were no reported injuries.

