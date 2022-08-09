20-Yard Dash: Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a staple of the Staunton football program is making his head coaching debut for the Storm.

Michael Bell Jr. was a standout player for formerly named Robert E. Lee High School before competing for Concord University. After his playing career, Bell returned to the Valley where he spent the past 12 years leading the JV football team in Staunton.

This fall, he replaces former head coach Jake Phillips, who took a new role as athletic director and football head coach at Bath County.

In 2017, the Storm went 13-8 overall which included a dominant 7-1 record in Shenandoah District play. However, the team has not posted a winning season in nearly four years, winning only three games in 2021.

Bell is looking to use his experience as a player and coach to change the future of the Staunton program.

“I want to get back to that winning program that we used to have in the past,” said Bell. “Bring back that dedication, school spirit, excitement ... and I feel it’s coming.”

The Staunton players echoed this goal to excel in practice and competition this fall.

“The energy this year is different than it’s been in the past,” said senior running back/ defensive back Reece Levin. “We have a lot of young guys coming up and I like the future that we’re building for this program.”

As he looks to turn the program around, Bell says the players are bringing confidence and positivity to the field this season.

“They’re young, they’re energetic, and they’re willing to learn,” said Bell. “I like the work ethic and positive environment... there’s a change going on right now.”

Staunton - 2022 Schedule

September 2 - at Covington

September 9 - vs. Page County*

September 16 - vs. Rockbridge County

September 23 - at Waynesboro*

September 30 - at Harrisonburg

October 7 - vs. Stuarts Draft*

October 14 - at Fort Defiance*

October 21 - vs. Buffalo Gap*

October 28 - vs. Riverheads*

November 4 - at Wilson Memorial*

*Shenandoah District Opponent

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.