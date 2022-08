2022 All-RCBL Honors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2022 All-RCBL team was announced Tuesday.

Most Valuable Player

Chaz Harvey - Catcher (Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks)

2022 Stats: .356 batting average, 9 home runs, 39 RBI, 25 runs, 9 doubles, 1.210 OPS - led league in HR, RBI, and doubles

Pitcher of the Year

Chris Huffman - RHP (Bridgewater Reds)

2022 Stats: 26.0 innings pitched, 1.04 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 3 walks - led league in ERA

Rookie of the Year

Liam Simpson - Outfielder (Bridgewater Reds)

2022 Stats: .386 batting average, 2 home runs, 14 RBI, 2 triples, 22 runs, 7 stolen bases

Coach of the Year

Les Sandridge (Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks)

Led Stuarts Draft to 15-9 overall record, regular-season pennant, and No. 1 seed in RCBL Playoffs

RCBL Spirit Award

Kirk Messick (New Market)

This award is named after Chris Cofer and Ronnie Brunk and will go to a person who is an advocate and an ambassador for the RCBL, loves its history, has left a positive impact on others, and is respected by players, coaches and fans.

All-RCBL Team

Pitchers

Jacob Bell (Broadway Bruins)

2022 Stats: 39.0 innings pitched, 2.77 ERA, 52 strikeouts, 7 walks

Matt House (New Market Shockers)

2022 Stats: 36.1 innings pitched, 2.73 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 13 walks - led league in appearances

Chris Huffman (Bridgewater Reds)

2022 Stats: 26.0 innings pitched, 1.04 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 3 walks, 2 saves - led league in ERA

Grant Thomas (Montezuma Braves)

2022 Stats: 23.2 innings pitched, 1.52 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 8 walks

Catchers

Chaz Harvey (Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks)

2022 Stats: .356 batting average, 9 home runs, 39 RBI, 25 runs, 9 doubles, 1.210 OPS - led league in HR, RBI, and doubles

Dawson Russell (New Market Shockers)

2022 Stats: .411 batting average, 10 RBI, 2 steals - led league in batting average

Infielders

Noah Cornwell (Bridgewater Reds)

2022 Stats: .354 batting average, 3 home runs, 17 RBI, 27 runs, 8 doubles, 14 walks

Connor Houser (New Market Shockers)

2022 Stats: .352 batting average, 2 home runs, 19 RBI, 15 walks

Luke Keister (New Market Shockers)

2022 Stats: .382 batting average, 14 runs, 14 stolen bases

Jack Pausic (Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks)

2022 Stats: .393 batting average, 5 home runs, 20 RBI, 17 runs, 1.196 OPS

Zach Roberts (Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks)

2022 Stats: .337 batting average, 6 home runs, 24 RBI, 34 runs, 24 walks - led league in runs and walks

Outfielders

Trent Abernathy (Broadway Bruins)

2022 Stats: .371 batting average, 3 home runs, 16 RBI, 15 runs - pitched 22.0 innings with 2.86 ERA

Hunter Clever (Montezuma Braves)

2022 Stats: .319 batting average, 1 home run, 13 RBI, 21 runs - led league in innings played in CF

Liam Simpson (Bridgewater Reds)

2022 Stats: .386 batting average, 2 home runs, 14 RBI, 2 triples, 22 runs, 7 stolen bases

Terrell Thompson (Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks)

2022 Stats: .284 batting average, 4 home runs, 15 RBI, 28 runs, 15 walks, 8 stolen bases

Designated Hitter

Dylan Nicely (Grottoes Cardinals)

2022 Stats: .333 batting average, 4 home runs, 19 RBI, 12 walks, 2 triples

Utility Player

Jayden Nixon (Broadway Bruins)

2022 Stats: .387 batting average, 2 home runs, 16 RBI, 17 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck’s All-RCBL Team ballot:

Pitchers

Jacob Bell (Broadway)

Chris Huffman (Bridgewater)

Matt House (New Market)

Grant Thomas (Montezuma)

Catchers

Chaz Harvey (Stuarts Draft)

Dawson Russell (New Market)

Infielders

Jack Pausic (Stuarts Draft)

Noah Cornwell (Bridgewater)

Zach Roberts (Stuarts Draft)

Trevor Thomas (Broadway)

Luke Keister (New Market)

Outfielders

Liam Simpson (Bridgewater)

Hunter Clever (Montezuma)

Trent Abernathy (Broadway)

Terrell Thompson (Stuarts Draft)

Designated Hitter

Jayden Nixon (Broadway)

Utility Player

Dylan Nicely (Grottoes)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.