Bridgewater College announces new program to boost international student population

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The population of international students on the campus of Bridgewater College ranges between two and five percent each year. That’s according to Michael Post, the Vice President for Enrollment Management.

A new program, in partnership with a Boston-based company called Shorelight, is looking to grow this population and expand opportunities for students from all over the world.

“They provide a lot of assistance for students in their ability to search for colleges, as well as with assistance with everything from reviewing application materials, to translating transcripts, to assisting with their Visa process,” Post explained.

After student’s applications are accepted and they arrive on campus, enrollment staff will begin to provide specific orientation sessions and academic advising on topics like immigration and Visa status. Post says the program, which will see its first students in the fall of 2023, will allow not only the international students to gain new experiences but those students already on campus too.

“It enriches the classroom, it enriches the experiences, it broadens the connections that they can make. It broadens the ability for international students to have experiences, not only here on campus but in the assistance to get them into internships and jobs,” Post said.

The program will also expand the available undergraduate programs for international students across three schools, which include The Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities, the School of Natural Sciences, and the School of Professional Studies.

