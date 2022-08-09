CrossKeys Vineyard’s new chef sourcing ingredients from Valley businesses

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - CrossKeys Vineyards recently hired new Executive Chef Leo Velazquez, who came from Texas, and since he joined the business there has been a heavy focus on using local ingredients in the dishes that are served at the Bistro.

“I’m a slow food chef, meaning that I try to buy everything within a 100 to 150-mile radius of where I am,” Velazquez said.

Velazquez quickly found out that in order to stock the kitchen with locally-grown vegetables, meats, and cheeses, he had to make connections.

“I met a lady at Smiley’s and she started sending me contacts and I went and visited with different farmers and now we’re buying from Shenandoah Valley Farmer’s Co-op, we’re buying cheese from Made in Dayton, we’re buying cheese made right here in Mount Crawford.,” Velazquez explained.

The beef used in the Bistro’s burgers and kabobs is sourced directly from Mt. Crawford’s Frieden Farms, along with other local ingredients. Velazquez says more international options are showcased this way.

“We have some dishes that are Iranian because the family that owns CrossKeys is Iranian so Nikoo which is the owner she set me aside and we cooked together and we said ‘Oh let’s make this dish so I got taught that,’” Velazquez said.

Chef Velazquez said family style dishes are also being served now at the Bistro, to give more people from the Valley experiences with meals they may not get to try every day.

“There’s nothing better than showcasing what’s available right and the things that we can do as culinarians to showcase ‘hey this is a local ingredient that we’re using to cook food from around the world,’” Velazquez said.

