Local producers celebrate National Farmers Market Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - National Farmers Market Week runs August 7-13, and it’s a time to celebrate local producers.

Vendors at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market said the market helps them meet new customers and get new ideas for their business.

“You’re not really sure how you’re going to get things done, and then through general conversations, you meet these people who open those doors or inspire a new thought or a new desire or a new opinion, maybe how you can be of service,” said Eric Fisher, who sells medicinal mushroom extracts through a company called Agape Mycology.

Fisher’s extracts can be combined with coffee, tea, juice or consumed directly on the tongue, and they have a variety of health benefits. Fisher said he likes to help people understand how to live a natural, healthy life.

“You have the city people who aren’t in tune with any of the nature stuff, with any of their land. Then you’ve got the people out here who have always known that,” Fisher said.

Another vendor, Ian Young with MicroBite Farms, said selling in person has helped establish a customer base.

“I have a ton of repeat customers now, which is great, and that’s all thanks to the farmers market,” Young said.

Young sells microgreens, and he said many people like to ask about where he gets the seeds and what he puts on the plants. By shopping at a farmers market, buyers can get that information.

“It’s a good way to know that what you’re getting is really clean and healthy,” he said.

Ted Hott, who sells honey and pollen his son produces through the business Hott Apiary, said he’s a people person, so he loves taking the products to the market.

“All these people’s really nice. You meet a lot of new friends,” Hott said.

Since local honey can help with allergies, allergy season is a good time to get some. Hott said that means sales are good.

“We just had a couple of people come by that bought gallons,” he said.

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market is open on Tuesdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.