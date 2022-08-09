Local schools prepare safety measures for upcoming year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As another school year kicks off in the Valley, local schools are prioritizing classroom safety.

Rockingham County Public Schools are using multiple procedures to ensure the protection of students and teachers. The county is working with a school safety committee that includes law enforcement, first responders, and school staff members.

This group has overseen the creation of school safety audits that occur every two years. The results of these assessments are discussed internally to identify potential areas of improvement.

“Safety for our students and our staff is at the top of the list,” said Dr. Oskar Scheikl, Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools. “You have to be very careful to do this in a way that students aren’t scared to go to school because that would have a negative impact on their ability to learn.”

Additionally, the school department worked with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to submit an application for four additional School Resource Officers (SROs) to be added to county schools this year. The application is still pending.

