SNP to host 6th Annual Night Sky Festival

Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park...
Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents, and the importance of dark night skies.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from August 19 through 21, 2022.

Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents, and the importance of dark night skies.

Guest speakers presenting will include NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern and amateur astronomer Rich Drumm. These programs are sponsored by Delaware North, the park concessioner.

Other activities include special ranger-led talks, discussions, children’s activities, and telescope/night sky viewings.

Programs will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6), Mathews Arm Campground (mile 22.1), Skyland Amphitheater (mile 42.5), Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51), Big Meadows (mile 51), and Loft Mountain Amphitheater (mile 79.5).

All programs are free. No reservations are needed, but park entrance fees apply. Participants should be weather-prepared and bring a flashlight with a red filter.

The National Park Service continues to monitor and respond to current local, state, and CDC information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, masks are welcome, but not required.

The complete program schedule can be found on the park’s website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce 100 meteors per hour at its peak!
Most popular meteor shower peaks this week
The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

Latest News

Air3 enjoys the dog days of summer at EMU
Air3 enjoys the dog days of summer at EMU
(FILE)
Assoc. Prof. Valdez teaching UVA students about disability in contemporary society
At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving...
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,770 Tuesday