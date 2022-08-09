SNP to host 6th Annual Night Sky Festival

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from August 19 through 21, 2022.

Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents, and the importance of dark night skies.

Guest speakers presenting will include NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern and amateur astronomer Rich Drumm. These programs are sponsored by Delaware North, the park concessioner.

Other activities include special ranger-led talks, discussions, children’s activities, and telescope/night sky viewings.

Programs will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6), Mathews Arm Campground (mile 22.1), Skyland Amphitheater (mile 42.5), Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51), Big Meadows (mile 51), and Loft Mountain Amphitheater (mile 79.5).

All programs are free. No reservations are needed, but park entrance fees apply. Participants should be weather-prepared and bring a flashlight with a red filter.

The National Park Service continues to monitor and respond to current local, state, and CDC information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, masks are welcome, but not required.

The complete program schedule can be found on the park’s website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.